Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Freebies working against future of Punjab: Union power minister RK Singh

Freebies working against future of Punjab: Union power minister RK Singh

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 07:40 PM IST

While addressing members of Patiala Industrial Association here, Union power minister RK Singh said that the financial situation of Punjab was deteriorating due to the state government’s free electricity promise

Union power minister RK Singh addressing members of Patiala Industrial Association on Monday. (@RajKSinghIndia/Twitter)
Union power minister RK Singh addressing members of Patiala Industrial Association on Monday. (@RajKSinghIndia/Twitter)
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala

Freebies are working against Punjab’s future, which is worsening with each passing year, said Union power minister RK Singh on Monday.

While addressing members of Patiala Industrial Association here, the minister said that the financial situation of Punjab was deteriorating due to the state government’s free electricity promise.

“Punjab is taking more loans to clear its previous debt,” he added.

Presenting the statistics about the financial situation of Punjab, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said the state has fallen into a debt trap.

“Punjab is a classic example of how freebies affect a state’s development. Out of the total budget of about 1.25 lakh crore, the state’s total tax collection is 82,000 crore, while its committed expenditure is 85,000 crore. Now, Punjab is taking loans to clear its dues,” the Union minister said.

Without taking any name, he took a potshot at the AAP-led state government and said, “Providing 300 units of free power is not good. Politicians are not paying for it, but are using the money which is collected from taxpayers.”

“You should question such freebie practices. Electricity is not free as generation companies have to buy coal, pay salaries and upgrade the distribution system. But with freebies, discoms are now dependent on government subsidy, which is irregular. Punjab is paying 19,000 crore subsidy this year, which is a cause of concern for such a debt-ridden state,” he added.

He also slammed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for not being “transparent” in its functioning.

On the opposition of the Electricity Amendment Act, RK Singh said it was wrongly projected that the amendment will stop the provision of subsidies.

“There is no such provision in the amendment. The bill has been brought to provide better facilities to power consumers and increase competition. Punjab is dragging its feet to sign the new policy through which it can avail 25,000 crore to upgrade its power distribution,” he added.

Patiala Industrial Association adviser Naresh Gupta flagged the issues pertaining to the industry.

The minister said he will personally discuss the taxation, health and other industry related concerns with the authorities and try to solve their genuine problems.

RK Singh has also been asked to supervise the BJP activities in Patiala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out