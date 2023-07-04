Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars steal two laptops from French national’s locked house in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2023 01:31 AM IST

A French national living in Chandigarh was in for a shock after returning from a trip to his country, as two laptops containing vital information were stolen from his house in Sector 10 here.

The complainant, Florian Fady, who works for CIRCA Consulting, Ambala Cantonment, as an aeronautical engineer, told the police that he and his wife, Soojin, had left for France on June 17.

When they returned on July 2, they found the locks of their house broken. On stepping inside, they realised that their two laptops were stolen, following which Fady lodged a complaint with the Sector 3 police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

