Burglars steal two laptops from French national’s locked house in Chandigarh

A French national living in Chandigarh was in for a shock after returning from a trip to his country, as two laptops containing vital information were stolen from his house in Sector 10 here.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Florian Fady, who works for CIRCA Consulting, Ambala Cantonment, as an aeronautical engineer, told the police that he and his wife, Soojin, had left for France on June 17.

When they returned on July 2, they found the locks of their house broken. On stepping inside, they realised that their two laptops were stolen, following which Fady lodged a complaint with the Sector 3 police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON