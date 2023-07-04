Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars steal two laptops from French national’s locked house in Chandigarh

Burglars steal two laptops from French national’s locked house in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The complainant, Florian Fady, who works for CIRCA Consulting, Ambala Cantonment, as an aeronautical engineer, told the police that he and his wife, Soojin, had left for France on June 17

A French national living in Chandigarh was in for a shock after returning from a trip to his country, as two laptops containing vital information were stolen from his house in Sector 10 here.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, Florian Fady, who works for CIRCA Consulting, Ambala Cantonment, as an aeronautical engineer, told the police that he and his wife, Soojin, had left for France on June 17.

When they returned on July 2, they found the locks of their house broken. On stepping inside, they realised that their two laptops were stolen, following which Fady lodged a complaint with the Sector 3 police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out