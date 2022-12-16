French pianist Shani Diluka hopes to make the world a better place

A concert by French pianist Shani Diluka held at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Thursday enthralled the tricity music lovers.

The concert was jointly organised by the French Embassy in India, Institut Français, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, Chandigarh cultural department, and Furtados.

Born in Monaco to Sri Lankan parents, Shani bridges the gap between the East and the West. “Choosing to play the piano came naturally to me,” she says while talking to the media in the city.

Having to travel constantly, she says that she gets to stay at home for just 10 days a month. The pianist further adds that her luggage is constantly open as she is never in one place for too long.

“As a pianist, my only goal is to bring beauty to people through my work so that they can feel good. Listening to music is like meditating, it makes you feel good about yourself,” she says, adding that her most cherished memory as a musician is when she sees the faces of an emotionally-moved audience.

The pianist has also been working with autistic children for the past two years and playing for them when they visit her home.

“These kids are much more expressive and creative when they listen to music. This is something very important to me as I like to be useful, to help make this world a bit better,” she says.

Shani says she reaches out to children whenever possible, sometimes by reserving 100 seats at her concerts for children from the slums of Mumbai and on other occasions, helping provide music scholarships to kids in France.

Shani is touring two cities in India - Delhi and Chandigarh.

