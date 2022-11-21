French visual artist Pierre Jean Giloux’s film on Indian urban forms screened

As part of #DigitalNovember, French visual artist Pierre-Jean Giloux’s film installation, Biomimetics, was screened at Alliance Française, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

The film is inspired by the urban forms in different cities across India and their coexistence with nature as part of the way of living. The event had a video installation taking the form of a multi-screen device. Besides Alliance Française, the project is supported by the French Institute in India and the French Embassy.

“Biomimetics superimposes a digital augmentation to real-life footage (augmented reality). It is a fictional documentary on an evolving basis combining the real and the virtual by use of videos and photographs, some of which have been reworked with 2D and 3D digital tools,” says Giloux.

French visual artist Pierre-Jean Giloux

“The film project was born following a residency carried out in February-March 2020 in Cochin, India, at the invitation of Alliance Française de Trivandrum and Institut Français India,” adds Giloux.

The research phase was focused on visual and sound recordings in different cities. The film unveils virtual urban organisations inspired by living organisms that outline solutions to the problems of pollution and climate change, he says.

“I like to recreate the same scale of elements as seen in the real world so that people feel the infinitesimal state of humans with respect to the world around us,” he adds.

The film is essentially an artist’s view on how nature can help architecture, urbanism, and overall humankind with problems like pollution and climate change. It involves getting inspired by nature to create urban forms, thus leading to a more sustainable lifestyle.

“My artistic journey began with sculptures and thus, I take a particular interest in space as well as their representation through photography. The subject of my film was thus, inhabitable architecture. My style is questioning the fragmented and the totality – the whole and the parts – as totality is a fragment in itself with its complete individuality. So my works question the real and the virtual and their hybridisation,” Giloux explains.

The artist will tour Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad as part of the project.

