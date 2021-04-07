Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fresh curbs on gatherings announced in Panchkula
Fresh curbs on gatherings announced in Panchkula

In open spaces, up to 500 people have been allowed, though a ceiling of 50 has been imposed on funerals
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:49 AM IST
A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 people for organising functions in indoor spaces. (HT File Photo)

Two days after Panchkula district touched the peak of 200 daily Covid-19 cases, the administration issued fresh restrictions for public gatherings.

District magistrate Mukul Kumar said that according to the standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, Haryana, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 people for organising functions in indoor spaces.

The capacity will be specified by urban local bodies or the department concerned, keeping in view various factors, including the number of chairs, seating or standing capacity and covered area.

In open spaces, up to 500 people have been allowed, though a ceiling of 50 has been imposed on funerals.

Organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions or of any other congregations have been told to take prior permission from the district magistrate.

“Any violation will invite immediate penal action under Sections 51 of 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order mentioned.

Meanwhile, 169 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the district’s count to 13,946. While 1,135 cases are active, 12,655 patients have recovered and 156 have succumbed to the virus.

