Fresh encounter breaks out in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area, soldier injured

A soldier was injured in a fresh encounter that broke out after a brief lull of four days, with a group of Jaish terrorists in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, said officials. Central Reserve Police Force personnel keeping vigil on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban on Thursday ahead of the 77th Republic Day. (ANI)

“A brief gunfight broke out with Pakistani terrorists and security forces in Arigam Dwathar area near Singpura in Chatro on Thursday morning. In the exchange of fire, a soldier was injured. He was airlifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur,” said a senior police officer.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, he added. On January 18-19, a commando of the Special Forces havildar Gajendra Singh of Uttarakhand and eight soldiers were injured in a fierce gunfight in Singpura area.

“Since then a big search operation was launched to track down the terrorists. This morning, the army, CRPF and J&K Police tracked the terrorists in Arigam Dwathar area, around 200 metres away from Sonnar in Singpura,” said the officer.

A group of two to three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are believed to be trapped in the area.

Meanwhile, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the border area of Akhnoor in Jammu district after locals claimed they spotted movement of three to four suspected terrorists in the Sumah area of Akhnoor.

Thursday’s encounter marks the fourth conflict between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region this year.