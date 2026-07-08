‘Bank did not enforce…’: What Champat Rai blamed SBI for in his written submission amid Ram Temple ‘theft’ case
In his one-page written Hindi submission before the SIT, accessed by HT, Rai alleged that the rules set by the bank but were flouted but never flagged.
Former Ram Temple trust general secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai, who recently resigned from the role over alleged irregularities in donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioned the State Bank of India
In his one-page written Hindi submission before the special investigation team (SIT), accessed by HT, Rai alleged that the rules set by the bank but were flouted but never flagged. He said all banks in the country have strict chest room protocols – including frisking at entry and exit and uniforms without pockets.
“The bank did not enforce this, and despite being written in the guideline letter, it was not implemented. The clothes initially provided by the bank had pockets,” Rai said, claiming that the bank had “ignored” its own chest room rules. He urged the senior officials of the bank to explain “how such leniency” took place. “In my opinion, the rules operating in banks were completely ignored. Perhaps even the senior officials of the bank had no knowledge of this guideline letter, otherwise, the mistake would have been caught at some level,” he said.
Also Read | Ram temple donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra exit, major reforms set in motion, Trust to have CEO
He further added that the bank had selected youth for counting and kept them as housekeeping staff. There was no immediate response from SBI to this claim.
Ram Temple trust accepts resignations, Rai breaks silence
The remarks came even as the Ram Temple trust accepted the resignations of Rai as general secretary and Anil Mishra as member, removed administrator Gopal Rao, and announced a three-member panel to appoint a new chief executive officer. At a meeting of the trust members in Ayodhya, the body also appointed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member and trustee Krishna Mohan – who had filed the first information report in the case – as interim general secretary.
Eight men have been arrested so far in the case, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav ‘Tinnu’, Manish Yadav, Subhash Srivastava, Avinash Shukla, Rama Shankar Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. Ram Shankar Yadav is an aide of Rai and related to Manish Yadav. Anukalp Mishra and Luvkush Mishra are related to each other, and also to trust member Anil Mishra. The police had last week seized ₹79,85,493 from the eight arrested men.
Rai broke his silence on the matter on Tuesday, saying he had chosen to not say anything so far “as per the wishes of the trust.” “I chose to remain silent because, as per the Trust's wishes, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) submitted its preliminary report for verification. That report has now been made public,” Rai said, adding that he had faced “unfair allegations.”
Rai urged people to wait for the SIT's final decision, saying he would give an "appropriate response" after the completion of the probe. “The truth will come out in due course,” he added. “I have been serving in Ayodhya through the organisation since October 1991. My public life of about 45 years has always been like an open book, wherever I have worked. I respectfully bow before the truth,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public-interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More