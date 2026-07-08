Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested for alleged assault on doctors at Thane hospital

Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested by the Vishnu Nagar Police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting doctors at Shastri Nagar Hospital on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, police had arrested three of his associates in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident occurred after a woman in the ninth month of her pregnancy developed delivery-related complications. (Photo By Pramod Tambe). (HT_PRINT)

According to the police, the incident occurred after a woman in the ninth month of her pregnancy developed delivery-related complications. As the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) had no vacant beds, doctors advised her family to shift her to another hospital for further treatment.

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After learning about the matter, Mhatre reached the hospital along with his supporters and allegedly assaulted the doctors on duty, causing widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

Police have booked Mhatre under Sections 132 and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The three co-accused have been remanded to police custody.

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Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray and Rohit Pawar visited Shastri Nagar Hospital and met the assaulted doctors and their parents, expressing support for the victims.

Aditya Thackeray demanded that a strict action must be taken against Mhatre, he should be expelled from Shiv Sena and must be barred from ighting any election in the future