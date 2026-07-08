Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested for alleged assault on doctors at Thane hospital

Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested by the Vishnu Nagar Police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting doctors at Shastri Nagar Hospital on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, police had arrested three of his associates in connection with the incident.
According to the police, the incident occurred after a woman in the ninth month of her pregnancy developed delivery-related complications. As the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) had no vacant beds, doctors advised her family to shift her to another hospital for further treatment.