Shiv Sena corporator assaults doctors, nurses at hospital, viral video sparks row; UBT Sena slams ‘goondagiri’

Shiv Sena corporator, Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, and his associates allegedly assaulted two doctors at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Two doctors and nurses from Dombivli 's Shashtri Nagar hospital were assaulted by corporator and his supporters on Monday night. (Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)

Mhatre and five others were seen on CCTV footage while attacking doctors Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe at a civic-run hospital in Kalyan on Monday. Along with the two doctors, two nurses, Namita Ubale and Dravya Giri, were also subject to assault by the Shinde Sena corporator.

As reported by HT earlier, the assault broke out after a 33-year-old patient was advised to move to another hospital to better manage pregnancy-related complications.

“The sonography showed the baby’s umbilical cord wrapped twice around its neck. Sensing that the delivery would be complicated and the child would need specialised neonatal care, the doctors referred the mother to Sion Hospital, since our own hospital’s 10 NICU beds were all occupied.” After the assault, Urmale was shifted to Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where she safely delivered the child on Monday night," medical officer of health Dr Deepa Shukla told HT.

The assault, which was also caught on camera, lead to the 'stop-work' protest at the hospital, along with a strong rebuke from the opposition faction - Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thackeray, Raut slam 'goondagiri' In a response to the assault, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the attack and called on Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action and not tolerate "goondagiri" from the BJP's ally.

"Will he arrest the goon of mindhe gang and dismiss him from his seat of Corporator? Or does he send out a signal to not just doctors and nurses but to everyone that Maharashtra sees such lawlessness and is ok with it," Thackeray wrote on X.