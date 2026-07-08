Spectrum outage cause and map: Check which areas are affected in North Carolina
Spectrum internet outage affects Outer Banks users including Nags Head and Ocracoke Island. Restoration expected by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
A major internet disruption is impacting Spectrum users in various areas of the Outer Banks on Wednesday morning. This includes reports from the northern beaches such as Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, and Kitty Hawk, as well as Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island, reported Island Free Press.
Spectrum outage cause and map
As of 7:25 a.m., the reason for the outage remains unknown. According to Spectrum’s outage updates, the anticipated time for restoration is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, several users report the outage on X, with one writing: “@Ask_Spectrum do you think you guys are gonna fix our outage in the next 24 hours? I mean you guys seem to be really slow. We’ve had an outage all day today since last night… Some of us work from home and you’re making it very difficult.”
“Spectrum outage for the past three hours. Affected internet, voice and TV #spectrum @ask_spectrum,” another said.
“Is anyone else in Charlotte dealing with Spectrum wifi outages? We’re going on day three with no wifi, no answers from @GetSpectrum, and all of our local coffee shops are about to be sick of me 🫠,” a third user reacted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More