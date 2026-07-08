Spectrum outage cause and map: Check which areas are affected in North Carolina

A major internet disruption is impacting Spectrum users in various areas of the Outer Banks on Wednesday morning. This includes reports from the northern beaches such as Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, and Kitty Hawk, as well as Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island, reported Island Free Press. Major internet issues hit Spectrum customers in Outer Banks, particularly on northern beaches. Resolution is projected for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Spectrum outage cause and map As of 7:25 a.m., the reason for the outage remains unknown. According to Spectrum’s outage updates, the anticipated time for restoration is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several users report the outage on X, with one writing: “@Ask_Spectrum do you think you guys are gonna fix our outage in the next 24 hours? I mean you guys seem to be really slow. We’ve had an outage all day today since last night… Some of us work from home and you’re making it very difficult.”

“Spectrum outage for the past three hours. Affected internet, voice and TV #spectrum @ask_spectrum,” another said.

“Is anyone else in Charlotte dealing with Spectrum wifi outages? We’re going on day three with no wifi, no answers from @GetSpectrum, and all of our local coffee shops are about to be sick of me 🫠,” a third user reacted.