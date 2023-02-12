Fresh snow disrupts traffic, power supply in Himachal

At least 216 roads -- main as well as lateral -- were closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and some parts of Shimla district witnessed a fresh spell of snow with the meteorological department predicting more in the higher reaches of the state in the next 24 hours.

The weather conditions also led to disruption in 236 power lines across the state.

Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus -4.7 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri recorded minus -2.9 degrees Celsius, and Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded minus -1.2 degree Celsius.

Narkanda shivered at 1.3 degrees Celsius, Kufri 2.2 degrees Celsius, Manali 2.4 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In Shimla, the temperature was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

While the higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh experienced fresh snow in the past 24 hours, middle and lower regions received rain.

Kothi in Kullu received 20cm snowfall, while in Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti, it was 13cm.

Khadrala in Shimla received 5cm snow, but Kufri got traces and snowflakes.

Kalpa and Pooh in Kinnaur got 2 inches of snowfall, while Sangla experienced 11cm of snow. Jalori Jot in Kullu received 6 inches of snow and was blocked for traffic.

Jalori Pass connects the inner and outer Seraj valleys and Shimla and Kullu regions, and is located at 3221m height.

“There is another feeble western disturbance in the state that will not have much impact. After two days, the weather will remain clear for five days and temperatures will drop for two days before rising again,” said Bui Lal, a senior meteorologist at IMD’s HP centre.

In the wake of snow forecast, tourists from neighbouring states flocked to Shimla and nearby tourist destination Kufri. However, the hotel occupancy in Shimla town was reported to be on the lower side.

“Snowfall in Shimla has almost been negligible this winter season. It has affected the tourism business in the town. The hotel occupancy in Shimla remained around 30% this weekend,” said Mohinder Seth, president of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders and Hoteliers’ Association.

“This is for the first time that I witnessed snowfall. It is a memorable experience and I am very happy to be here,” said a tourist, Preetinder Singh, from Chandigarh.