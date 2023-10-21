Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Authorities proscribed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid on Friday amid fear of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, officials said. This was the second consecutive Friday when prayers were disallowed at the historic mosque.

Police patrol in front of the mosque after authorities disallowed the prayers in view of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The grand mosque, located in the Nowhatta area of the city, remained locked and security personnel were deployed around the mosque to maintain law and order, they said.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the mosque, said in a statement that police closed the gates of the mosque, saying it will not be opened for Friday prayers.

The Auqaf said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was “once again stopped for the second consecutive Friday from going to the mosque,” the statement added.

“Since October 15, he continues to be under house detention and is not allowed to move out. Mirwaz deeply regretted the repeated targeting of Jamia Masjid by closing it to Muslims on Fridays and disallowing them from offering obligatory Friday prayers,” the board said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!