Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Friends, relatives throng Channi’s residence in Kharar
chandigarh news

Friends, relatives throng Channi’s residence in Kharar

Relatives and neighbours distributed sweets to visitors and some relatives even rushed to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Friends, relatives throng Channi’s residence in Kharar

Family members and friends thronged newly-elected Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar on Sunday evening.

Relatives and neighbours distributed sweets to visitors and some relatives even rushed to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Channi’s house in ward number 24 had already been decorated with colourful lights and shamiana, as his son Navjeet Singh’s marriage is slated for October 10 and the Akhand Path for it had been organised on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh, a next-door neighbour, said that Channi is the most down to earth human being. “We hope that even after he becomes the CM, no barricades are erected on the road leading to his house, which will inconvenience his family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

10 temporary parkings to be set up to beat festival rush in Ludhiana

Infighting to polls: Channi faces tall task

A grassroots leader who rose through the ranks rapidly

Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP