From 65.4 to 95.2, Haryana’s Class-10 pass percentage takes a gigantic leap

There was a massive improvement in the performance of Class-10 students under the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) this time, with 95.2% clearing the exam. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.4%. Students in a jubilant mood after the announcement of BSEH Class 10 results on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

This year, girls, with a pass percentage of 96.3%, outperformed boys whose pass percentage stood at 94.2%. Last year too, the performance of girls was better than boys.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the data released by the board, 93.9% Scheduled Caste and 94.3% Other Backward Class (OBC) students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of the general category students stood at 97.26%.

Board chairperson VP Yadav said that 95.24% students from rural areas and 95.18% from urban areas have passed the exam. “The pass percentage of government schools was recorded at 93.2% while that of private schools was 97.8%,” he added.

A look at the subject-wise results revealed that 96.9% students had passed the Hindi exam, 96.8% English, 98.4% Mathematics (Standard), 97% Mathematics (Basic), 99.5% Science and 99.1% cleared the Social Science exam.

In a novel move to bring down exam-induced stress and competition among students, the board scrapped the word “fail” from the results, and chose to stick with the term “essential repeat” for students who will have to reappear for the exam next year.

“We also decided to not declare state toppers for Class 10 and 12 this time,” he added.

On why there was a major improvement in the results this time, as compared to last year, the board chairperson said, “We discouraged rote learning among students and instead got them to read up case studies to understand concepts better. Apart from that, we also set aside 20 marks in each subject for objective questions. Students scored well in the objective section,” he said, adding that this time, the cases of unfair means also went down.

The chairperson said that just before the exam, the board had uploaded four sample papers on its website, the format of which was followed while setting the actual exam paper.

“This is for the first time, barring the Covid period, that the pass percentage had gone beyond 90%. During the Covid period, 100% students had passed,” said Yadav.