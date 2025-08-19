From August 25, sticker a must for vehicle entry to Panjab University campus

From August 25, Panjab University (PU) will enforce strict checking of four-wheelers without PU-issued stickers at its entry gates, in a bid to keep outsiders away and ensure smoother conduct of the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for September. Chandigarh Police continue to monitor three naka spots on the Panjab University campus. (HT File)

The move, introduced only for day scholars who own cars, is also aimed at curbing illegal activities often linked to polls.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said PU has identified nearly 4,000 vehicles belonging to day scholars which enter the campus, but so far only 150 stickers have been issued. Hostellers are not allowed to own four wheelers in PU.

“We will instruct PU security to stop vehicles without stickers and inquire about the driver and destination. In some cases, entry will only be permitted after depositing a driving licence or registration certificate and cars may be allowed only up to certain points like the Sector 14 market. The move will also help stop outsiders and prevent distribution of alcohol,” he said.

All day scholars can register for stickers on the PUMIS portal https://pumis.puchd.ac.in.

At present, the system will apply only to cars, while two-wheelers and other vehicles without stickers will not face active checking but will require a gate pass at the university’s entry points.

For parents dropping off their wards, stickers will not be issued. However, PU officials clarified that such vehicles will still be allowed entry upon informing security personnel at the gate as the main objective is to keep unscrupulous elements out of PU campus.

However, not all students support the plan.

Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar on Monday submitted a memorandum with over 300 signatures demanding a complete ban on vehicles inside PU, citing examples of other state universities.

Former presidential candidate Sarah said, “Most parties are lobbying against a total ban, but the authorities should consider it seriously.”

One-way traffic system to stay

PU officials confirmed that the one-way traffic system inside the campus will remain despite repeated protests. Over the weekend, members of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) had lifted barricades near the administration block, but officials clarified the system was introduced with inputs from student bodies and teacher associations, and will only be reviewed after elections. For the third time in recent days, student parties have removed the barricades, turning the one-way plan into a flashpoint for campus politics.

Police nakas to make comeback during poll code

Police had lifted the nakas in PU on Monday after an agreement with students. However, cops continued to remain present at the three naka spots to monitor traffic entering the campus.

Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan confirmed that once the model code of conduct is imposed in PU and elections are declared, nakas will be reinstated to better manage the situation inside the varsity.

Meanwhile, PU has hired around 50 ex-servicemen as new security guards for the campus. Their joining is expected in the next couple of days as the university looks to bolster its security arrangements.