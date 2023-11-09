Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated the hot air balloon safari in Pinjore. From now, a person can enjoy one trip of the hot air balloon for ₹13,000. From now, enjoy hot air balloon safari in Pinjore (Sant Arora/HT)

Chief minister Khattar took the first hot air balloon safari ride along with Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and school education and heritage and tourism minister Kanwar Pal.

“Considering the feasibility of this hot air balloon safari which started from today, the state government will give ₹72 lakh to the company as Viability gap funding (VGF) for 2 years,” the chief minister said.

The rate has been fixed at ₹13,000 per person per ride by the company.

“The experience of the first safari was very good and from the security point of view, it was very safe. The company operating the hot air balloon has obtained safety certificates. The introduction of hot air balloon safari in this area will not only boost tourism but will also provide employment opportunities,” Khattar said.

He said that there is immense potential for tourism in Haryana and the state government is continuously increasing tourism activities. He said that Haryana is now moving towards water sports and adventure sports activities.

“Adventure sports like paragliding, water sports activities, jet scooter, para sailing and trekking have also been started by the government in Tikkartal area near Morni Hills. Apart from this, tracks, mountain biking tracks and many other activities have also been identified. Besides, forest department has also been involved to increase eco-tourism in Morni Hills,” he said.

Aravalli region is also being developed for tourism

The chief minister said that the state government is developing the Shivalik mountain region as well as the Aravalli region in the form of tourism. He said that roadmaps are being prepared on a large scale to attract tourists from the world to Haryana. In this series, the world’s largest jungle safari park is being developed by the state government on 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram and Nuh districts falling in the Aravalli mountain range. “This will help in preserving the Aravalli mountain range, while on the other hand it will also promote tourism in Gurugram and Nuh areas,” he said.

