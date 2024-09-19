From orchards to manifestos, apple takes centre stage

A key part of Kashmir’s economy, the issues plaguing the horticulture sector and the apple industry in particular, have found resonance in election campaigning. A standout from the Congress’ manifesto — Haath Badlega Halaat — also promises insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹ 72 per kg for apples. (HT File)

Speeches and manifestos by the political parties, all are raising the banner. Many growers, however, feel it’s still not the main plank of the political parties. After the service sector, horticulture and agriculture is the biggest trade in J&K which accounts for 17% of UT’s GDP, whereas tourism accounts for 7%.

The People’s Conference (PC) has adopted an “apple” as its election symbol and is pushing for reforms in the horticulture sector.

“Horticulture is a very important trade and thousands of families are associated with this industry. We as growers are facing a lot of problems and want leaders and major political parties to speak on this issue,” said Fayaz Malik, alias Kakajee, president of fruit mandi, Sopore, where more than three crore fruit boxes are dispatched to various areas.

“I have decided to support NC as the party manifesto has promised some good incentives for our industry,” he added

Kakajee said two years ago they faced a lot of problems on the National Highway and suffered heavy losses. “We hope all the political parties in J&K will keep this sector on the top priority,” added.

Kashmir is India’s largest apple-producing region, fetching revenue of over ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore to the UT and contributing around 8-10% of its gross domestic product. The UT produces around 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.

While different governments have taken steps to safeguard the industry, growers feel enough has not been done for the industry. While the National Conference (NC) claims to have introduced horticulture in Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes credit for bringing high density plantation in Jammu and Kashmir and abolishing the toll tax. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kashmir in May announced packages for the industry.

During campaigning in Baramulla district, which contributes 70% of Valley’s apple, former deputy chief minister Muzzaffar Hussain Baig, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, reminded people about how he played a pivotal role in abolishing the toll tax. “Baig sahib was the person behind abolishing the toll tax which has benefitted growers from top to bottom,” said Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig.

Even the Independent candidates backed by Jamaat-e-Islami talk about the horticulture industry in their rallies besides other issues...”If I get elected, horticulture will be my top priority,” said Abdul Rahman Shalla, a candidate backed by Jamaat in Baramulla.

The introduction of high density plantation in the last one decade has brought many dividends for the growers and setting up of cold stores across Jammu and Kashmir has also helped the people associated with the industry. In the past years, the cold storage capacity has been increased up to 3 lakh metric tons.

In Kashmir, the apple orchards are witnessing a transition to shallow apple farming, sapling of which are available with government subsidy. Candidates are making promises about the horticulture industry.

“It is a welcome step that many parties, including NC, have mentioned horticulture in their manifesto. However, the kind of debate and focus on improving the ailing horticulture sector of Kashmir is missing in the daily campaign run by Valley based parties. They should focus their attention on this sector as the horticulture sector is the biggest sector that generates employment,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, who owns an orchard in Baramulla town.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries vice president Ashiq Shingloo, recently, in a panel discussion said that post abrogation of Article 370 tourism industry and horticulture have grown a lot.

“We had 20 lakh metric tonnes of annual apple production and now we have the support of the government in CA stores. We now have 3 lakh MT capacity of controlled atmosphere cold stores where we can store apples and sell at our will when rates are good.”