From waste dumping site to wonder park, Jammu readies a new landmark

What once poised neglect is set to become Jammu’s newest attraction. The ₹11 crores waste to wonder park, developed on a reclaimed dumping site using recycled scrap, is awaiting inauguration and is expected to give a fresh push to tourism and environmental awareness.

The ₹11 crores waste to wonder park, developed on a reclaimed dumping site using recycled scrap, is awaiting inauguration and is expected to give a fresh push to tourism and environmental awareness. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Created under Jammu Smart City Project Limited (JSCL), the eco-park showcases 14 detailed monument replicas that include global landmarks like the Angkor Wat and the Colosseum, national icons such as the Taj Mahal and Statue of Unity, and regional heritage sites like Chenab rail arch bridge and Akhnoor Fort, all made from recycled scrap.

(HT Photo)

JSCL CEO and Jammu municipal corporation (JMC) chief Devansh Yadav said, “ ₹11 crore project is being implemented on PPP (public-private partnership) mode by Z-Tech India Limited. The private vendor will run it for 10 years before handing it over to the UT administration.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav informed that the wonder park has started getting overwhelming response. “An urban demand was always there for play-way and green areas in Jammu city. A very unique thing has come up and it will soon be inaugurated by the chief minister,” said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav informed that the wonder park has started getting overwhelming response. “An urban demand was always there for play-way and green areas in Jammu city. A very unique thing has come up and it will soon be inaugurated by the chief minister,” said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(HT Photo)

“We are hoping that thousands would flock it because the park has attractions for every age group. Miniature monuments from Seven Wonders of the World, national heritage like statue of unity, Taj Mahal and regional heritage like Akhnoor Fort besides engineering marvel Chenab Bridge have been crafted by the artisans from Odisha with all minute detailing in each of the replica. We have tried to amalgamate global with Indian and regional attractions. The park would give certainly impetus to the tourism,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The JSCL has also set up full-fledged food courts within and outside the park.

From waste dumping site to wonder park, Jammu readies a new landmark

To promote the idea of Swacch Bharat Mission, the JSCL has set up a plant to process food waste into compost that would be used in the botanical garden, which is also coming up on 40 kanals of land close to the wonder park.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along the botanical garden, work on a water body on the lines of Sukhna Lake has also been started. “We hope to come up with the botanical garden and water body by the end of this year,” informed the CEO.

The access to the wonder park would be on a nominal charges of ₹50 and ₹100 per person.