Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move

Ludhiana BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre for slashing fuel prices. (HT FILE)
Published on May 22, 2022 10:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre for slashing fuel prices.

State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by 9.5 per litre and diesel by 7 per litre.

Appreciating the decision of government to reduce the price of cooking gas cylinders, Gupta said over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will now receive a subsidy of 200 per gas cylinder (for up to 12 cylinders), costing them 803 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

Jeevan Gupta said the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated the crude oil prices, which have further increased the price of fuel and other essential commodities, causing hardships to citizens.

Terming the reduction of 200 in the gas cylinder’s price as a commendable step, Pushpinder Singhal, district president of BJP, said it will bring relief to the poor and deprived sections of the country, especially the women.

Singhal demanded that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Bhagwant Mann, should also provide relief to people of the state by reducing the value added tax (VAT).

