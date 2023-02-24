Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fugitive wanted for 13 years nabbed by Chandigarh police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2023 04:31 AM IST

Over 13 years later since the accused jumped bail, Chandigarh Police traced her to Mauli Complex and arrested her; she was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody

A woman on the run for 13 years in a drugs case has been apprehended by the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Chandigarh Police.

Identified as Popi of Bapu Dham Colony, the woman was arrested with 70 gm heroin in June 2004, following which a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-11 police station.

However, she had jumped bail and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in March 2009.

Over 13 years later, police traced her to Mauli Complex and arrested her. She was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

