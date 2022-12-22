Functioning of SPCAs: HC seeks details of programmes from Animal Welfare Board

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the secretary of Animal Welfare Board, Government of India, to detail on steps taken by it for monitoring the creation of infrastructure in states for the functioning of Society For Prevention of Animals (SPCAs) constituted in each district across the country.

The direction came from the high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, acting on a plea by a society, Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, alleging failure of authorities to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to Society For Prevention of Animals (SPCAs) for the purpose of constructing infirmaries and animal shelters in the districts as required according to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001.

The secretary has been told to file an affidavit giving details of the funds received by the board towards performance of statutory obligations, functions and duties along with the statement of account reflecting expenditure of the funds so received as also the programmes initiated by the Board for fulfilment of the objectives of the Act and the rules.

“It is made clear that in case the necessary affidavit is not filed on or before the adjourned date, the secretary of the Animal Welfare Board shall remain present in the court to explain the reasons for gross failure …to ensure implementation of the statutory dictate for a period of more than 2 decades,” the bench said, fixing the next date of hearing for February 15.

On the last date of hearing in November, the court had appointed 22 court commissioners to check state of the facilities at infirmaries and functioning of SPCAs constituted in districts of Punjab and Haryana. The reports were submitted during resumed hearing of the case on December 20. Now the court has asked the counsel for the petitioner society to look into the reports and furnish a detailed chart pointing out the deficiencies and non-compliances by the respective state government in relation to performance of the statutory obligations.

