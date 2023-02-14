Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Furniture unit gutted in fire in Yamunanagar

Furniture unit gutted in fire in Yamunanagar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The incident took place around noon and the flames entered the owner’s residence next to the unit. The fire also damaged furniture in the unit and vehicles parked outside the building

Furniture unit gutted in fire in Yamunanagar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A furniture manufacturing unit near Yamunanagar’s Gupta Palace in Jagadhri area was gutted in fire on Tuesday, destroying wooden articles and several vehicles parked outside the building.

The incident took place around noon and the flames entered the owner’s residence next to the unit. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

A fire officer said that 20 fire tenders doused the fire in around four hours. However, the reason of the incident is unknown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP