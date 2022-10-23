G-20 summit will promote Punjab as preferred biz destination: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in Amritsar in March 2023, will promote the state as a preferred destination for business on the international level and also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Announcing that he will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success, Mann said it will help Punjab to show that it is the land of best opportunities and investments will lead to new employment opportunities for the youth.

During a meeting at the mini-secretariat here to review the preparations for the summit, the chief minister said leading countries of the world will be participating in this event and discuss education, labour and other crucial issues.

He said that extensive arrangements will be made for the success of this global event.

The chief minister said that Amritsar will be divided into five major sectors on administrative basis. Senior officers of the civil and police administration will be posted in these sectors for proper management, he added.

Mann also took stock of the works to be done to further beautify the structures of the city.

Local government minister and a member of the cabinet subcommittee appointed for this programme, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, were also present in the meeting.

Later, Mann paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and greeted the people of Punjab on Bandi Chhod Diwas and Diwali.

The chief minister also met jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh.