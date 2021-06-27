Gadkari gives nod for 11 Haryana projects

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has given his nod for 11 road projects put up by the Haryana government.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday flew to Manali to discuss these projects with Gadkari.

An official spokesperson said that all the projects were accepted by the Union minister. The projects include construction of new national highway (NH) starting from Faridabad bypass and ending at Eastern Peripheral Expressway interchange near Chainsa village, construction of East-West Expressway from Dabwali to Panipat, Pehowa-Kurukshetra road up to NH-44, construction of vehicular underpass on Panipat-Jalandhar NH-44, construction of underpass on Panchkula-Yamunanagar NH, construction of underpasses on Delhi-Agra NH, Bilaspur Chowk, Kapdiwas, Bawal Chowk and near Rathiwas Budkha on NH-48, construction of interchange on Eastern Peripheral Expressway to link Palwal-Aligarh NH-334D in Palwal.

Khattar assured the Union minister that necessary support for taking possession of land at Khatiwas village in Charkhi Dadri for construction of Ismailabad-Narnaul expressway will be provided.

He assured to remove encroachments on the Faridabad bypass so that construction of DND-Sohana Expressway is expedited.