Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU starts physical seminars once again
chandigarh news

GADVASU starts physical seminars once again

With webinars receiving lukewarm response from dairy farmers, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has once again started holding monthly seminars in physical mode
Dairy farmers of Punjab and members of Punjab Livestock Farmers’ Association participated in the seminar organised by GADVASU. (HT file)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With webinars receiving lukewarm response from dairy farmers, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has once again started holding monthly seminars in physical mode. The latest such event was organised by the directorate of extension education at Farmer Information Centre.

Dairy farmers of Punjab and members of Punjab Livestock Farmers’ Association participated in the seminar and the key speakers were Dr DK Gupta from department of veterinary medicine and Dr RK Sharma from department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education. They spoke on the topics “lumpy skin disease of dairy animals” and “injudicious use of antibiotics at field level”, respectively.

The next seminar will be held on December 9, 2021 and livestock farmers of the state can participate in the seminar. Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, said that these monthly meetings are playing an important role in knowledge enrichment of farmers through farmer-scientist interactions.

He assured the participants that more relevant lectures depending on the needs of the farmers will be conducted by the university.

