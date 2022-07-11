GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022.He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Singh said the university is continuously making strides towards developing and advocating use of economic herbal medicines/treatment and also practising ethno-veterinary medicine which are cost effective and will cut down on anti-microbial resistance (AMR) associated to injudicious use of medicines besides cutting down on drug residues.

Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.

Rupala called for greater use of ayurveda to ensure better animal health. He discussed the significance of animal health towards the broader objective of national food and nutrition security, rural income, prosperity and overall economic development. More than 21,000 veterinarians from around the world joined this mega event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, while addressing the participants, encouraged the scientists to make dedicated efforts towards conservation and improvement of indigenous breeds for sustainable livestock.