Gambling racket busted in Ludhiana hotel, 11 arrested

The Ludhiana hotel was allowing gambling in their rooms in return for a higher room rent; the accused were betting on card games
The owner and manager of the Ludhiana hotel were among those arrested under sections of the Gambling Act. (Representative Image)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gambling racket was busted at a hotel on Palhowal Road, with the arrest of 11 people, including the owner and manager of the establishment, on Sunday. Around 9.5 lakh was also recovered from the spot.

The arrested accused are the owner of Hotel Z Grand, Haidar of Omaxe flats; the manager, Deepak Yadav, and Umesh Kumar of Model Town, Naval Kumar of Jagraon, Mukesh Kumar of Bharat Nagar, Mandeep Singh of New Amar Nagar, Pankaj Jain of Deol Enclave, Arun Gupta of Durgapuri, Amanpreet Singh of Jagraon, Amit Bansal and Aman Kumar of Jagraon.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “We carried out a raid, acting on a tipoff. We found the accused betting on card games. The hotel authorities allowed them to gamble on its premises for a higher room rent.”

An FIR was registered under sections of the Gambling Act.

