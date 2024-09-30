Gandhi siblings get Hooda, Selja to hold hands in show of unity in Haryana Congress

Putting up a show of unity as campaigning entered its final leg for the Haryana assembly elections on October 5, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka, who is the Congress general secretary, on Monday got former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his bête noire and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja to hold hands before embarking on the Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Naraingarh in Ambala district. Leader of Oppostion in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja during a party rally at Naraingarh in Ambala district on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Naraingarh is also the native place of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from Ladwa in neighbouring Kurukshetra district. The Gandhi siblings would be driving through Ladwa en route to Thanesar. This is their first joint appearance in the poll-bound state.

In his 30-minute speech at Naraingarh, Rahul said: “In Haryana, there is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP, a contest between ‘nyay (justice)’ and ‘anyay (injustice)’, a fight between poor farmers and corporates.”

He expressed confidence that a “36 biradari ki Congress sarkar” would be formed in the state to give representation to all. “The first step would be to procure paddy and release payment to farmers immediately,” he said.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s policies, he said: “The Agnipath (army recruitment) scheme is a way to steal your pension. But where does your pension go? It goes into the pocket of (industrialist Gautam) Adani. You will find Adani defence in Israel and the US and India buys from them. Half of the money goes into the pocket of a political party and in the marketing of (PM Narendra) Modi ji. But let me tell you, all the money they gave to Adani-Ambani, I will that give to the poor, farmers and youth by giving you MSP and jobs. If their loan of ₹16 lakh crore can be waived, why not that of farmers?”

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raked up the Agnipath scheme and MSP on crops. “They (BJP leaders) claim to give MSP on 24 crops, but 10 of them are not grown in Haryana. They just gave unemployment and schemes like Agniveer. You go to the border to die or return home to struggle for a job again. What happened with the wrestlers? Our PM did not spare five minutes to meet them when they were on the streets. They launched Parivar ‘Pareshan’ Patra to harass you. Selja ji and Hooda ji say there is a Congress wave in the state. But this is a wave of your respect. This time you’ve to decide if you get divided, you won’t get the respect.”

Rahul and Priyanka were accompanied by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on the yatra that covers six constituencies in north Haryana before concluding at Thanesar in Kurukshetra district. Former CM Hooda and party MPs Selja and Varun Chaudhary (Ambala) also addressed the gathering.

Naraingarh Congress candidate Shelly Chaudhary, Kalka nominee Pardeep Chaudhary and Ambala Cantt candidate Parwinder Singh Pari also addressed the rally.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan thanked the Gandhi siblings for bolstering the party’s campaign by putting up a united show of strength.The leaders headed to Yamunanagar, where they were received by the local leadership at Bilaspur Road, Sadaura.

Before entering Kurukshetra, the Gandhis met party workers at Dosadaka and Rajeev Chowk under Mullana constituency of Ambala. The yatra would head for Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Shahabad of Kurukshetra.