Gang busted, two held with pistols, ammo in Pathankot

The Pathankot police’s counter-intelligence (CI) unit busted a gangster module on Saturday with the arrest of two accused after recovering arms and ammunition from them, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Two Glock pistols, four magazines and 14 cartridges were recovered from the accused in Pathankot. (HT Photo)

He added that the police recovered two sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols, four magazines and 14 cartridges from the accused.

Officials identified the accused as Sunil Kumar, alias Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh, alias Dil, a resident of Raimal in Batala. The officials said accused Ashu has a criminal history and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is registered against him. He was released on bail from a Gurdaspur jail on February 27, 2024, they added.

In a statement, Yadav said preliminary investigations found that the accused had received the consignment of weapons from Ajnala area of Amritsar after directions from their handlers and were instructed to deliver it to an unknown party. The statement added that investigations are underway to uncover the source of the weapons.

Sharing details about the operation, Pathankot assistant inspector general (AIG CI) Sukhminder Singh Mann said they received information that the accused were in touch with unknown gangsters and recently got a consignment of arms and ammunition. Following the input, the CI teams laid a trap and arrested the accused after recovering arms and ammunition, he said.

The AIG said a case was registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at state special operation cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.