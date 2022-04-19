Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
chandigarh news

Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held

Two stolen cars, arms and ammunition recovered from accused, who confess to role in snatching complainant’s car
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (Representative photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

Also read: HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal said that on April 7, Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district visited a gurdwara at Dhadh Sahib village to attend the bhog (funeral service) of a relative and while returning home, he dropped a relative at Zira town. When he moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.

On Jagdish’s complaint, a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons, while during its investigation, a police team led by local superintendent of police (investigation) Manvinder Singh, got a tip-off that Harnam Singh of Bath and Ranjodh of Shababpur, both villages in Tarn Taran were involved.

RELATED STORIES

“Following a tip-off, the police team intercepted Harnam and Ranjodh in a car (PB-02-BK-0606) and recovered a .32-bore weapon along with two of its magazines and 10 cartridges,” the SSP said.

“During initial investigation, the duo allegedly confessed to having been involved in the snatching of the car from Jagdish and added that Gurwinder Singh and Resham Singh, their alleged accomplice snatched car from Jagdish and later parked it at Harnam’s house,” the SSP said.

Police have recovered the car (CH-01-BY-8816), while Gurwinder and Resham are at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP