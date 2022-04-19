HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak
Five youngsters from the Arki area of Solan district have been arrested a week after their WhatsApp chat was widely shared, indicating that the paper of the police constable recruitment exam held on March 27 had been leaked.
More than 75,000 candidates took the screening exam for the post of constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police at 81 centres set up across 12 districts of the state.
All five had taken the exam and scored marks above 60 out of 80.
The police department had put in place elaborate arrangements to check cheating by candidates appearing in the exam, the duration of which was one hour.
However, the exam came under a cloud after the chat involving the five youngsters was shared widely on social media. In the chat, a man was demanding ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh for leaking the paper.
Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said a case of creating mischief on the complaint of Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Manol village in Arki, was registered and the five youngsters were arrested. “They are being interrogated. Their cell phones have been seized and are being analysed,” he said.
Sharma said that the complainant had stated that after the declaration of the result on April 5, a video of a WhatsApp chat had gone viral on social media in which claims were being made about the paper leak.
