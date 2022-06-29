Gang of cyber frauds busted in Karnal; 4 held

The sleuths of cyber crime cell of the Karnal police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in cyber fraud and arrested four of its operators.

The police have arrested four members of the gang who have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi, Sonbir Rathore of Bhind and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. The fifth member of the gang, Abdulla of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar is still at large.

The investigators claimed that the accused used to live in a rented accommodation in Delhi and used to target credit card holders.

They accessed contact and other details of the credit card holders of a particular bank and they used to make lucrative offers to them and siphoned off money from their accounts and credit cards by taking One Time Password (OTP) and other details from the victims posing as bank employees.

The police said that they had also created an android application and used it to make calls to the victims without disclosing the actual contact number. According to the police, the arrested accused were facing several cases of cyber crime registered in Karnal. The police officers said that the accused will be produced in the court and the police will seek their remand for questioning for the recovery of the money they have transferred into their account from the accounts of the victims.

