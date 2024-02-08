Gang of interstate arms smugglers busted, 10 illegal weapons seized

A gang of interstate arms smugglers was busted in SBS Nagar on Wednesday, with the arrest of a gang member with 10 illegal countrymade weapons. A gang of interstate arms smugglers was busted in SBS Nagar on Wednesday, with the arrest of a gang member with 10 illegal countrymade weapons. (HT File)

The accused, Balkaran Singh of Thaana village, Hoshiarpur, met the leader of the gang, Arun Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, while he was lodged in Central Jail, Ludhiana. The latter assigned Balkaran Singh, who got out on bail, the task of smuggling the consignment from Madhya Pradesh, and supplying the arms in different areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, said senior superintendent of police Akhil Chaudhary.

A case was registered under different sections of the Arms Act. Police said three cases of drug smuggling, and 10 cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act are already registered against Balkaran Singh in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar district police stations.