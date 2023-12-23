The abduction and gang rape of the 19-year-old woman, that had sent shock waves across the city, could have been prevented if the panic button and vehicle tracking device, required put in public transport vehicles under Rule 124H of the Nirbhaya Fund, was installed in the three-wheeler in which she was kidnapped, an international road safety expert has said. Gang rape of 19-yr-old woman in Ludhiana: Panic button in vehicle could have saved girl, says NRSC member

Kamal Soi, international road safety expert and member of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) under the Union ministry of road transport and highways has expressed concern over the ‘alarming oversight’ regarding the implementation of critical safety measures.

Soi has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting the dire need for the implementation of the panic button and vehicle tracking device under Rule 124H, mandated under the Nirbhaya Fund, which is pending for the last 5 years even after receiving funds from the Centre.

This initiative, outlined in the scheme for implementation of “development, customisation, deployment and management of state-wise vehicle tracking platform for safety and enforcement, requires all public service vehicles to be equipped with vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and panic buttons.

He said that the Supreme Court mandated the installation of these devices in all applicable vehicles, effective from April 1, 2018. The non-implementation of this crucial safety measure in Punjab has put the safety and security of women, children, and the elderly at significant risk.

Despite the release of 80% of the Central share of the total estimated project cost of ₹15.40 crore to Punjab state transport, the department has not executed the installation of these life-saving devices, leaving a critical gap in ensuring the safety of vulnerable passengers in public transport.

“The unfortunate incident in Ludhiana highlights the urgency and necessity of implementing fixing of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in public service vehicles, as mandated by the Supreme Court and the ministry of road transport and highways, remains a glaring oversight,” said Soi.

Expressing disappointment at the lack of action despite previous correspondence with the chief minister’s office and the Punjab transport department, Soi urges the Punjab government to honour its commitment to women’s safety.

“How long must our women and girls endure such risks? Action needs to be taken now,” Soi asserts.

Three accused had abducted a 19-year-old woman from Canal Bridge on Gill Road on December 19 in a three-wheeler. The accused gagged her and tied her legs and arms with tape. They gang raped her at an isolated place near Kaind village. The police on Friday arrested all three accused, including a juvenile.