Gang war at Ludhiana wedding leaves 2 guests dead

Two people were killed and two others were injured when rival gangs exchanged fire during a wedding celebration at a banquet hall on Pakhowal Road, police said on Sunday. Police at the hospital where injured are undergoing treatment. The shootout between the rival gangs left groom’s neighbour and his maternal aunt dead (HT photo)

Police officers said the event plunged into chaos at around 1am on Sunday when members of rival Shubham Mota and Ankur Ludhiana gangs, both invited as guests at the wedding, opened fire at each other following an altercation.

A senior officer said at least 20 bullets were fired by the gangs at the packed Bath Castle banquet hall where several MLAs, senior bureaucrats and local officials were also present.

He added that Shubham Mota, who is facing multiple FIRs and is currently out on bail, was among those present at the crime scene.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma said six people involved in the gang war have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. The management of the wedding venue has also been booked for “repeatedly violating security guidelines”, he said. The groom, Varinder Kapoor, also faces action for allegedly inviting members of criminal gangs to the event, he added.

Kapoor, and his paternal uncle are local contractors and owners of Bhola Shankar and Company, a firm known for organising trade fairs and Dussehra events across Punjab.

“The marriage hall owner flouted norms by allowing people carrying weapons inside the venue. Several youths involved in the incident have a history of scuffles. The clash escalated as many were drunk,” the commissioner said.

The police have identified the two victims as Vasu Chopra, a neighbour of the groom and Neeru Chhabra, the groom’s maternal aunt. Both died on the spot, they added. One of the accused, Jatinder Kumar Dabar, suffered bullet injury and was admitted to hospital.

According to witnesses, while the groom hid under the stage, guests ducked for safety as members of the rival gangs opened indiscriminate fire.

A case under Sections 109, 103, 191(3), 190 of the BNS, sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, officers said. Forensic teams have examined the scene and investigators are scanning the CCTVs footage and video recording of the function, they added.

According to the FIR, those booked include Ankur, Jasbir Singh Jassa, Rubal Pardhan, and Jatinder Kumar Dabar from one group, and Shubham Mota and Yuvraj Singh from the rival gang. Twelve unidentified aides have also been named.

Kapoor, however, categorically denied inviting either Shubham Mota or Ankur to the wedding. Speaking to the media, he said, “I still cannot comprehend what happened. We (the baraat) arrived around 11.30 pm and the rituals had just begun. Suddenly, 8–9 outsiders ran into the venue. My family asked me to hide under the stage. Gunshots were being fired continuously. We did not even know who opened fire. My maternal aunt and a neighbour were killed. We did not invite any such elements.”

Kapoor confirmed that the Sunday reception was cancelled, and the wedding ceremony was quietly completed at home after the tragedy.