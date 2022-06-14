Gangster among three arrested with narcotics, arms in Kapurthala

Three criminals, including a gangster out on parole, were arrested with narcotics and arms in as many incidents in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, police said on Tuesday.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu identified them as gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, besides Sukhwinder Singh and Munish Kumar. While the first two belong to Nawanshahr district, Munish is a local.

Gopi was undergoing a 20-year sentence for a murder in Phillaur and took to drug peddling soon after coming out on parole in April, the SSP said. The same month, he was caught with 500 grams of opium, but he had then managed to flee, Sandhu said. Wanted in four criminal cases, he was finally apprehended on Monday. Besides 50 grams of heroin, a scooter was seized from him, said the SSP.

In another incident, a .315 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Sukhwinder Singh following a tip-off at the Bhullara bypass crossing, said Sandhu. He was allegedly planning to kill a rice mill owner in Phillaur’s Toora village in connivance with a labour contractor. The contractor is currently in Bihar, said the SSP. In another case, a drug peddler, Munish Kumar, was arrested with 50 grams of heroin in Phagwara, Sandhu said.

