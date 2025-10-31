Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought to Punjab from Assam jail, sent to 3-day police remand

Gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was brought from Assam’s Silchar jail to Punjab late Wednesday night by the Punjab Police on a production warrant in connection with a murder case. The police got his three-day remand from a local court in Batala. Gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria (HT File)

Following his arrival at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, Bhagwanpuria was escorted under heavy security to Batala. He was produced before a court in Batala on Thursday and was sent to a three-day police remand.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said Bhagwanpuria has been booked in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh Gora, alias Gora Bariar, also a gangster. Bariar was shot dead at a petrol pump on the Ghuman-Shri Hargobindpur road in Ghuman in Batala village on May 26 this year.

Sahota added that Bhagwanpuria will first be questioned regarding the murder case, while several other cases are also registered against him in the Batala police jurisdiction. His arrival in Punjab comes months after his mother was shot dead in gang rivalry.

Fearing encounter by the Punjab Police, Bhagwanpuria recently filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding videography of all movements.

He belongs to Bhagwanpuria village situated near Batala town of Gurdaspur district. He is accused in several criminal cases.

Reportedly the mentor of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria is an accused in the May 2022 murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. In March this year, he was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and shifted from Bathinda central jail to Assam’s Silchar jail on the recommendation of the Narcotics Control Bureau.