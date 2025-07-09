Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s sister-in-law arrested from Amritsar airport

Days after the murder of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother Harjit Kaur and cousin Karanvir Singh in Batala, his sister-in-law was arrested from Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport on Monday night while returning to Australia. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s sistet-in-law had come to India to attend the last rites of her mother-in-law and had reached the Amritsar airport on Monday night to board a flight to Australia, said police. (HT)

Lovjit Kaur was wanted by Batala police in connection with the May 26 murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora Bariar.

She had come to India to attend the last rites of her mother-in-law and had reached the Amritsar airport on Monday night to board a flight to Australia, said police.

But with a lookout circular (LOC) already out against her, airport authorities alerted the police.

She was promptly taken into custody by the Amritsar City police. As per sources, the local police quizzed her through the night and handed her over to Batala police on Tuesday morning.

The Batala police are ascertaining her possible role in the recent murders and her connection with other accused individuals.

Fearing arrest, Bhagwanpuria’s brother Mandeep Singh skipped his mother’s last rites. His wife was present in his stead.

The Davinder Bambiha gang has claimed responsibility for the twin murders on June 26, claiming that Harjit Kaur and Karanvir had been managing the criminal operations of Bhagwanpuria.

Reportedly the mentor of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria is an accused in the May 2022 murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. In March this year, he was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and shifted from Bathinda central jail to Assam’s Silchar jail on the recommendation of the Narcotics Control Bureau.