‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod.
The inmate identified as Tarsem Singh, a native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. During his medical examination at the civil hospital, Tarsem displayed his back with “gangster” inscribed in Punjabi and accused security persons of the jail of allegedly writing the same with a hot iron rod. Meanwhile, an unidentified person recorded Tarsem’s statement at the civil hospital and circulated the video of social media.
Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Ferozepur, said that a jail official brought to her notice that the incident took place on August 12. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” she said.
“After receiving their report, I will mark an investigation into the matter to local police to ascertain the truth of the case and deal further accordingly,” she furthered.
Meanwhile, an official wishing anonymity said, “Jail officials at their own level have also initiated the investigation into the matter.”
When contacted, Surendra Lamba, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur said, “Jail authorities have informed us about the incident and will submit a written complaint to the police. Based on the complaint to be filed by jail officials, the matter will be investigated accordingly and law will take its course against the guilty,” said the SSP.
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar
A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after Bunty went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar's Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.
