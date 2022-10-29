Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster Dilpreet’s associate arrested with arms in Mohali

Gangster Dilpreet’s associate arrested with arms in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Mohali police also recovered five pistols and 15 cartridges from the accused’s possession and impounded a Honda City car

The accused in the custody of Mohali police on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police on Friday arrested an associate of gangsters Dilpreet Singh Dahan and Jaspal Singh Jassi from Bhuru Chowk in Kharar.

The accused, identified as Paramjit Singh, 38, a resident of Mahalpur, Hoshiarpur district, was arrested by a team led by superintendent of police Amandeep Singh Brar at around 9 am on Friday.

Police also recovered five pistols and 15 cartridges from his possession and impounded a Honda City car.

Giving out details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Police investigation revealed that about 18 cases have been registered against the accused at different police stations across Punjab. Also, he has been an associate of gangsters Dilpreet Singh and Jaspal Singh since 2014. He was bringing in these weapons to fight with their rival gang members.”

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Kharar police station.

“The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be sought. Further investigation is in process,” the SSP added.

Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, a Category A gangster, has over 30 criminal cases, including those for murder, registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He is already behind the bars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP