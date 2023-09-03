Wanted accused makes dramatic escape from Karnal civil hospital

Five days after he was arrested, a gangster, admitted at the Karnal civil hospital with a bullet injury, escaped police custody on Saturday morning.

Five days after he was arrested, a gangster, admitted at the Karnal civil hospital with a bullet injury, escaped police custody on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Pawan Kumar alias Maut, a resident of Takhana village, faces five cases of robbery, besides dacoity and extortion. He had sustained a bullet injury on his back in accidental firing from his own country-made pistol when the police were trying to arrest him on August 28.

Police officials on duty at the hospital said the accused had gone to the bathroom on the pretext of relieving himself and escaped through a broken window. When he did not come out for long, cops broke open the door and discovered that he had escaped.

They immediately launched a search operation in nearby localities, including residential areas, but failed to find any trace of him. As per information, several people in the Modal Town area of Karnal claimed to have spotted him following which police intensified the search there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohan Lal, in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency-II of Karnal police, said teams are on job to arrest him.

On being asked if action would be taken against cops deployed in his security, Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said a probe team has been formed under the DSP headquarters and action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation. Police teams are working to arrest him at the earliest.

This is the second such escape in less than five weeks. On July 24, a man, identified as Gurlal Singh of Bada Gaon village, arrested in an immigration fraud case, had managed to escape from the custody of Karnal police when he was taken to his office for recovery. Later, the SP had suspended two cops deputed in the custody of the accused for lapses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}