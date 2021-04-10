Gangster involved in illegal sand mining held with weapons in Khanna

Ludhiana

Khanna police on Friday arrested an alleged kingpin of a gang involved in illegal sand mining along the Sutlej.

Gurinder Singh, alias Ginda, of Bhorla in Samrala, is also wanted by Gujarat Police in a high-profile murder case of Ashish Maharaj in Kutch. Police said Ginda has links with the gangsters of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused was arrested following the directions of Enforcement Director (Mining) RN Dhoke. The police have recovered four weapons and a car from his possession.

Dhoke said they received a tip-off about some unscrupulous elements involved in illegal mining in the Rahon area SBS Nagar district following which the information was shared with the Khanna police.

The SSP formed a team led by inspector Rajesh Thakur, who along with police party set up a checkpoint near Rahon river bridge in Machhiwara and apprehended Ginda. On his frisking, 2 pistols of .32 bore, 2 magazines, 10 live cartridges and 2 pistols of .315 bore and 2 cartridges were recovered.

The SSP said Ginda is the kingpin of the gang operating in Rahon area along with his accomplices. He is wanted in many cases of murder and robbery in Punjab and Gujarat.

“Ginda revealed that he was doing illegal mining with Raju Gujjar of Ratnana village in SBS Nagar and Karanvir Singh, alias Kavi, of Samrala and others in the riverbed of Sutlej in the Rahon area. Ginda is wanted in high-profile murder case in Gujarat,” the SSP said.

“Ginda had snatched an Ertiga car at gunpoint near Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Ludhiana. He had also fired gunshots to create panic near Garshankar along with his accomplice Gurjinder Singh Sonu. It has come to light that he had planned to rob an NRI family of Una at gunpoint,” he added.