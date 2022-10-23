Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 4-day Mohali police custody

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 4-day Mohali police custody

Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:53 AM IST

A local court gave four-day custody of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the Mohali state special operation cell on Saturday; the gangster, was nominated in an FIR registered by the state special operation cell (SSOC, Mohali) after the arrest of gangster Baljit Chaudhary.

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was nominated in an FIR registered by the state special operation cell (SSOC, Mohali) after the arrest of gangster Baljit Chaudhary.
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was nominated in an FIR registered by the state special operation cell (SSOC, Mohali) after the arrest of gangster Baljit Chaudhary. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court gave four-day custody of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the Mohali state special operation cell on Saturday.

The gangster, was nominated in an FIR registered by the state special operation cell (SSOC, Mohali) after the arrest of gangster Baljit Chaudhary.

A police officer said, “The weapons recovered from Chaudhary had been supplied by Bhagwanpuria. We took his custody to investigate his links with Chaudhary and about the weapons.”

Earlier, the same court had sent the gangster to judicial remand in a 2018 extortion case. Cops said gangsters Bhagwanpuria, Sukhpreet Buddha, and gangsters-cum-terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harvinder Singh alias Rinda were booked for extorting money from builders and singers in 2018.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
