Gangster Kala Sekhon arrested after dramatic chase in Bathinda

Wanted gangster Manjinder Singh, alias Kala Sekhon was arrested on Tuesday from Jassi Bagh Wali village in Bathinda district after a dramatic chase by the police.

Sekhon, who is facing 11 criminal cases, including that of supplying firearms in a murder case registered at Kotkapura, sustained a bullet injury in the thigh and was rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College in Faridkot.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said Sekhon was given first aid at the civil hospital and he was out of danger.

Virk said as per a complaint filed by inspector of CIA Dalvir Singh, Sekhon injured himself with his pistol and the police party did not open fire at him.

“We are trying to recover Sekhon’s pistol that he threw somewhere while trying to escape on a tractor,” said the SSP.

Before his arrest, Sekhon did a live session on Facebook while driving the tractor. He was heard claiming not to be a criminal and saying some suspected persons were attacking him in a case of mistaken identity.

Virk said a team of Faridkot police reached Bathinda to round up Sekhon who allegedly supplied weapons to a group who opened fire on Harvel Singh, a history-sheeter, in Rishi Nagar area of Kotkapura on June 22.

Krishan Pal, a 26-year-old youth from Haryana who was one of the assailants, was killed in crossfire that day.

The Bathinda SSP said sensing that he was surrounded by the police, Sekhon drove the tractor from fields to his relative’s place at Jassi Bagh Wali village.

“Claim made by Sekhon on Facebook that he was shot at during police chase will be probed. The medical team has noted details of injuries and forensic experts will investigate the matter,” he added.