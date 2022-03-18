Gangster Rinda’s aide held for murder bid; pistol seized

The Jalandhar commissionerate arrested the aide of gangster Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, for murder bid and recovered one pistol from his possession on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ajay Pal Singh, alias Nihang, of Jalandhar city. He is facing nine criminal cases. Jalandhar deputy commissioner of police Jaskaran Singh Teja said Sachin of Basti Sheikh filed a complaint that when he went to collect a cheque from his friend’s house, Ajay Pal arrived there and started assaulting him. Later, Ajay Pal came with two of his aides and opened fire at his house. A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Division 5 police station.

BBMB holds exhibition, medical camp

Chandigarh The Bhakra Beas Management Board commenced a weeklong exhibition and medical camp with distribution of free medicines at the week-long Nalwari Mela in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Thursday. A team of BBMB doctors and paramedical staff from Sundernagar, Nangal and Talwara projects are facilitating the general public and tourists visiting this fair. Besides free medical checkup and medicines, Covid-19 vaccination is also being provided. BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava lauded the staff’s efforts.

Annual athletics meet at World University

Fatehgarh Sahib Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University organised its annual athletics meet at Baba Fateh Singh Stadium on the campus on Thursday. Around 300 students from over 20 departments participated and demonstrated their skills. The meet was inaugurated by pro-chancellor Prof Ajaib Singh Brar. Vice-chancellor Prof Prit Pal Singh and dean academic affairs Prof Sukhwinder Singh Billing were also present.

Kabaddi player’s killing: 3 days on, police yet to arrest accused

JALANDHAR Three days have passed since international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu was shot dead, the Jalandhar rural police are yet to arrest the accused. The family has neither cremated his body nor the post-mortem has been conducted as the family members and his supporters demanded the arrest of the accused. Sandeep’s brother, Angrej Singh said they will hold a meeting with the administration and then take a final call on the cremation. Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh declined to comment on the matter.