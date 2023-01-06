Gangster Tinu’s escape: SIT files chargesheet against 10 accused

The Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from the Mansa police custody filed a chargesheet against 10 accused, including sacked sub-inspector Pritpal Singh who helped in the escape of an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Meanwhile, Pritpal moved a bail application in a Mansa court. District and sessions judge Navjot Kaur issued a notice to the state for the production of record on January 6.

Tinu, one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case, had fled from the custody of the crime investigation agency unit of the Mansa police on October 1. The Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the murder case. Police claimed Pritpal was part of the conspiracy hatched for Tinu’s escape. Tinu was rearrested by the Delhi Police along with weapons from Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 19.

Police have filed chargesheet against Pritpal Singh, Deepak Tinu, Jatinder Kaur Jyoti, Kuldeep Singh, alias Kohli, Rajvir Kajama, Rajinder Singh Gora, Bittu Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Chirag and Sunil Lohia under Sections 222, 224, 225A, 120B, 212 and 216 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The chargesheet claimed that Pritpal had taken Tinu to his official residence in the district administration’s housing complex inside Mansa city in a private car. “Tinu had escaped from his residence with the help of the other accused,” it added.

Tinu was among the 24 accused chargesheeted in the Moose Wala murder case. According to the chargesheet, Tinu is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Tinu is facing 35 criminal cases, including that of murder, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“Tinu was instrumental in connecting Bishnoi with gangster Goldy Brar, believed to be in Canada at that time, through mobile phones for planning and executing Moose Wala’s murder,” police said in the chargesheet.

On July 4, the Punjab Police had brought Tinu on transit remand from the Tihar jail in the Moose Wala murder case. Later, he was brought on production warrants twice each in old cases registered in connection with criminal incidents at Bohrawala and Bahadurpur. On September 27, Tinu was again brought on production warrants from Goindwal Sahib jail in a murder case registered at Sardulgarh police station. However, he fled from custody after four days. SIT said in the chargesheet that Tinu was brought on remand and kept at the CIA police station on purpose by Pritpal.

Roles of accused decoded

SI Pritpal Singh using his position as CIA-Mansa in-charge got Tinu out of the police station and took him to his residence. Jyoti met the gangster at Pritpal’s residence and helped him escape. Kohli, Kajama and Gora provided assistance in the escape and accompanied Tinu after escape to cross the Punjab border. After escaping, Tinu made his first stop at Hanumangarh, where Lohia provided him shelter. Later, Sarabjot and Bittu arranged a car for him to move to another location. Tinu’s brother Chirag was part of the conspiracy from the start and was overseeing the plan from outside.

