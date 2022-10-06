Gangster Tinu’s escape: SIT investigating bank accounts of sacked Mansa CIA in-charge

Following the interrogation of sacked Mansa police’s Crime Investigation Agency’s (CIA) in-charge, the special investigation team probing the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu have initiated the probe of bank accounts of errant official. Tinu had fled from the custody of the CIA unit of the Mansa police early on Sunday. Following this, the Punjab Police arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case. Police in FIR claimed that Pritpal was part of the conspiracy for Tinu’s escape. The SIT chairman inspector general of police Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and members of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) AIG Opinderjit Singh Ghuman and Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora interrogated Pritpal for over six hours on Thursday. As per official sources, Pritpal disclosed some crucial information during the interrogation, which SIT has started investigating. However, even five days after the escape, Punjab police have no lead on the whereabouts of Tinu.

After the interrogation, an official privy to the development said that they are checking the mobile phone of Pritpal Singh and an investigation of his bank accounts had also been initiated. The SIT has grilled Pritpal for extended hours as his four-day police remand will end on Friday. It has been learnt that during the interrogation, apart from the three top officers, no lower rank officer was allowed to sit. As per sources, it has been alleged that Pritpal has transferred money to gangsters.

As per sources, SIT has also started investigating the suspected role of some people who are close to the dismissed sub-inspector and likely to call them for questioning soon.

SSP Toora said that Mansa police will seek extension in custody of Pritpal as his further interrogation is required. “I cannot disclose any details right now but police have reached the bottom of Tinu’s escape,” he added.

