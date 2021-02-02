Gangster Yodha Singh, two others let off in 2017 kidnapping, robbery case

Gangster Yodha Singh and two others have been acquitted by a local court in a kidnapping, robbery and Arms Act case from 2017.

The court of additional sessions judge let off Yodha Singh, alias Jodha, Amrik Singh and Balraj on the grounds of “benefit of doubt” as the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The trio was booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 397 (robbery), 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act at the Sector-39 police station on December 24, 2017.

The complainant, Jai Ram, a caterer and resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, had told the police that on the night of December 23, 2018, he had left for home from Zirakpur around 11.45pm.

As he reached the Sector 45/55 dividing road, a white car intercepted him. While one of the car occupants took away his Honda Activa, another pushed him into the car and drove him to Morinda in Punjab. Holding a pistol to his head, the kidnappers forced him to reveal his ATM PIN and withdrew ₹10,000 from his bank account. Meanwhile, he managed to flee from the scene and informed the police.

Advocate Vaneet Kumar, counsel of Amrik Singh, contended that the investigating officer didn’t take into possession the CCTV footage from the Morinda ATM.

The complainant’s scooter was not recovered and the prosecution could not even prove that the recovered car was the vehicle used by the accused, he argued.

He also claimed that false recovery of a wallet and gun, recovered after many days from an open area, was planted by the police.