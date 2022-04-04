Gangster’s father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns
Seeking action against the man who shot his son in self-defence, gangster Aman Tatto’s father attempted self-immolation outside the Daba police station on Sunday.
The gangster’s father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire. The cops immediately doused the flames, and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Doctors say he has suffered 30% burns.
Gurdeep Singh had been making rounds of the police station, seeking action against the showroom owner who had shot his son during an extortion bid. He had also lodged a complaint with senior police officers, and an inquiry had been marked in the matter.
Before setting himself aflame, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner. He also said that on April 2 an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the police station had slapped him.
What had happened?
The gangster, Arvinder Singh alias Aman Tatto, was shot while attempting to extort money from a shopkeeper in Giaspura on July 1, 2021. Nine days later, he was arrested with the bullet fired at him still lodged in his stomach. The police had him admitted to a hospital.
Gurdeep Singh has alleged that the shopkeeper, Ranjodh Singh, who had opened fire on his son, had no arms licence, and should be arrested for possessing an illegal weapon. However, the cops say the shopkeeper had snatched Tatto’s weapon and shot him with it in self defence.
On April 2, police officials, including additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2), Balwinder Singh Randhawa, had visited the shop where Aman Tatto had been shot.
-
A special officer running MCD may not be a first for Capital
As the Lok Sabha has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a special officer is all set to take over the functioning of the civic bodies in Delhi. The term of the three municipal corporations -- which the bill seeks to unify -- will end on May 18, and the Centre has to appoint the officer before that date, officials aware of bill details said.
-
Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress' Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening. The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony's temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter.
-
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, ₹10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday. The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.
-
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
-
Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday. The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim's father, Janak Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics